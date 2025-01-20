2-3 Feet of Snow and Arctic Blast Headed for New York

Let it snow. Let it snow. Let it snow.

Christmas may be in the rearview mirror but there's still lots of snowy weather ahead in New York. Several feet of it in.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings in Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Monroe, Wyoming, Wayne, North Cayuga, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Jefferson, Lewis on Oswego counties.

Jefferson and Lewis counties may see the most of the snow with 2 to 3 feet expected, especially across the Tug Hill Region that is already buried in several feet.

Oswego County could get anywhere from 1 to 2 feet in the northern half of the county.

Western New York Snow

In Western New York 10 to 29 inches is predicted in the most persistent lake snows, mainly from South Buffalo eastward across southern Genesee county.

In Northern Cattaraugus, Southern Erie and Western Wyoming county, 1 to 2 feet is anticipated. 10 to 20 inches could hit the Northern half of Chautauqua county.

Travel will be very difficult with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads.

Frigid Temps

A Cold Weather Advisory has also been issued for frigid temperatures until noon Wednesday, January 22.

"Very cold wind chills of 15 to 20 below is expected.

Warmer weather moves back into the region by Thursday.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

M.L.King Day: Scattered flurries between 10 AMm and noon, then scattered snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -6.

Tonight: Scattered flurries. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -9.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -10.

Tuesday Night: Scattered flurries before 7 PM. Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

