2 Stores Close Up Shop Inside Central New York Mall

Could shopping malls soon be a thing of the past? Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York has lost 2 more stores.

Restaurants and retailers have been slowing moving out of the Central New York shopping center. And some were major national chains.

2024 Closures in Destiny USA

TGI Fridays shut down without warning in October. Before that it was World of Beer. The last location in New York State closed in June 2024 after a decade inside the Syracuse mall.

At Home, a décor and furniture store that opened nearly 8 years ago, also closed its doors over the summer.

Credit - Destiny USA Credit - Destiny USA loading...

2 More Stores Closed

2025 is beginning like 2024 ended with more stores closing their doors.

2 more have moved out of the massive mall within days of each other.

Boss by Hugo Boss, an upscale clothing retailer closed its outlet store, leaving behind nothing but hangers.

Credit - Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images Credit - Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images loading...

Ardene is No More

A few days later it was Ardene, a Canadian retailer that shut its doors for the final time.

With more and more people shopping online, will there be any need for shopping malls in the future?

Only time will tell.

Get our free mobile app