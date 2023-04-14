2 Motherless Bear Cubs Rescued Next to New York Railroad Tracks

Two motherless cubs stranded next to a train track in New York are safe thanks to a heroic rescue.

A call came into the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) about two bear cubs next to the Metro-North Railroad in Pawling. Environmental Conservation Officer Franz met with a railroad employee and walked a half mile down the tracks to find the babies.

The two cubs were discovered huddled together in nearby bushes. Officer Franz managed to rescue the little ones, wrapping them in a hooded sweatshirt. He and the railroad employee met with wildlife rehabilitators from Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center, a non-profit dedicated to helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife. An assessment of the motherless cubs determined they were both in good condition and are expected to recover.

Owl is Well

The DEC has been busy with animal rescues for the past few weeks. An injured owl has to be rescued from the Howard Beach Train Station in Queens County.

The northern saw-whet owl was rescued and safely put into a crate. It was taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator for treatment.

Dolphin Recovery

Not every animal could be rescued. A dolphin washed up on the beach in Kings Point. The U.S. Coast Guard had to be called in to help since the dead mammal was in an area that made it nearly impossible for land removal.

The ECOs tied a line to the dolphin, pulled it out along a dock, and transferred it to the Coast Guard for towing back to their station.

The dolphin was taken to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a necropsy.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.

