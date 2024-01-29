2 More Actors Added to Christmas Movie Filming in Central New York

The actors keep coming. Two more have joined the cast of The Christmas Letter, and both were in Central New York for filming.

Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Brian Doyle-Murray are back together again for the movie that pays homage to the holiday films of the 80s and 90s.

In the film, written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham, Chase plays the general manager of a restaurant. That restaurant happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica where Chase filmed his scenes earlier this month.

Brian Doyle-Murray

Brian Doyle-Murray spent some time in a residential home in Utica a few weeks ago to film his part in the movie.

Randy Quaid

Randy Quaid hasn't made it to Central New York though. His scenes were filmed in Vermont.

Shirtless Man on Horseback

Did you see a shirtless man on horseback? That was Lance Bonza aka Clive Hammersmith, one of the latest characters that has been added to the movie. He was in town to film scenes in downtown Utica and from the sounds of things he had a great time.

New Cast Member Joins Films

Actor and comedian Brian Posehn has also joined the star-studded cast. He was in town to film scenes at a home in Clinton over the weekend.

Woods Valley

The cast also spent part of the weekend filming at Woods Valley Ski Area in Utica.

Local Face

Kristin Copeland from WKTV will make an appearance in the film too. She's playing a role that comes naturally - a news reporter.

You can keep up to date and see all the behind-the-scenes action on The Christmas Letter's social media page.

