Jackpot! $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in New York! Is it Yours?

Jackpot! A $2 million Powerball lottery ticket has been sold in New York. Is it yours? You better check your tickets.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Monday, October 2 drawing were:

12-26-27-43-47 +5

There were 2 winning tickets worth $2 million that matched the Powerball and the Powerplay. One was sold in South Carolina. The other was in New York State.

The winning ticket came from Orange County. It was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.

Two $1 million tickets were also sold. One in Delaware, and one in Michigan.

Third Largest Powerball Jackpot

No one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot which means the next drawing on Wednesday, October 4 with be $1.2 billion or $551.7 million if the winner chooses the cash payout.

Wednesday's estimated jackpot is the third largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.2 Billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the big billion-dollar jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. But you can't win if you don't play.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

