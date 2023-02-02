No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York.
One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?
The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:
31-43-58-59-66 +9
The winning $2 million ticket was sold at the Walmart on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale, New York in Suffolk County.
Two $1 million tickets that matched all 5 numbers were sold. One in Florida and one in North Carolina.
The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be at $700 million for the Saturday, February 4 drawing, making it the 6th highest in history. The cash payout is a little more than $375 million, not a bad chunk of change.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
6. $700 Million - Feb. 4. 2023 TBD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $653 Million est. – Feb. 1, 2023
9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
If you played only one set of numbers, your chances of winning would be about 1 in 292,201,338. The odds are better for hitting one of the lesser prizes. It's only 1 in 11,688,054 to become a millionaire.
You can't win if you don't play.
You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.