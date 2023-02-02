No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York

No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York.

One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:

31-43-58-59-66 +9

The winning $2 million ticket was sold at the Walmart on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale, New York in Suffolk County.

Two $1 million tickets that matched all 5 numbers were sold. One in Florida and one in North Carolina.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be at $700 million for the Saturday, February 4 drawing, making it the 6th highest in history. The cash payout is a little more than $375 million, not a bad chunk of change.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $700 Million - Feb. 4. 2023 TBD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $653 Million est. – Feb. 1, 2023

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

If you played only one set of numbers, your chances of winning would be about 1 in 292,201,338. The odds are better for hitting one of the lesser prizes. It's only 1 in 11,688,054 to become a millionaire.

You can't win if you don't play.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

