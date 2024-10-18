2 Hollywood A-Listers at Upstate New York Diner

You never know who you're going to run into on the streets of New York. Or at a diner for that matter.

Two Hollywood A-listers were spotted at a Hudson Valley diner. One many didn't even recognize at first glance.

SNL star Tina Fey stopped by the Yankee Clipper Diner in Beacon, New York. Without makeup and the bright Hollywood lights, she almost could go incognito.

The diner staff knew who she was though. Fey was nice enough to pose for a few pictures the diner later posted on social media with the caption - "Tina Fey visiting the Clipper was the highlight of our week."

Steve Carell at Same Diner

Don't tell Fey's Four Seasons co-star Steve Carell she was the highlight of the week.

Carell was spotted at the same diner a day later. "Rolling with some famous friends…thank you Steve Carell for visiting."

Carell and Fey are in the area to film a new eight-episode TV show for Netflix called “The Four Seasons."

A production crew was outside Dickinson’s Antiques and Blackbird Attic in Beacon for a few scenes this week, according to the Mid-Hudson News.

“The Four Seasons” is a Netflix remake of the 1981 movie. It follows three couples from New York who vacation together every season until one a divorce changes everything.

