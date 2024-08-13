Couple Given 1959 Bentley For Wedding Day From Complete Stranger

Who lends a complete stranger a 1959 Bentley for their wedding day, no questions asked?

The beauty was sitting in the driveway next door to the bride and grooms Airbnb on Cranberry Pond near Rochester, New York . Everyone stared at it as they arrived for the big day, thinking how nice it would be to take it for a ride.

But, you never know until you ask right?

So, I walked next door to ask the man riding his lawn mower a crazy question. "How much would it cost to have him drive the bride to the wedding venue in his beautiful car?"

Without hesitation the man said we could just drive it ourselves. He didn't ask for a driver's license or even our full names. He just gave us the keys AFTER he washed the car for the bride and groom.

"It's just an old junker," he told us. "I just drive it around town for fun."

TSM/Abigail Lynn Photography TSM/Abigail Lynn Photography loading...

1955 Bentley Owner

Who does that?

Anthony Marino does that. And he didn't want any money or any recognition either.

We did get him to agree to a picture though. He's the one on the far right and he has a heart of gold!

TSM/Abigail Lynn Photography TSM/Abigail Lynn Photography loading...

Bentley Wedding Pictures

The Bentley was the icing on top of the wedding cake. And the pictures Abigail Lynn took after the ceremony were priceless.

Thank you Mr Marino! Your kindness will be remembered forever in these beautiful memories.

