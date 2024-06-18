19 Speed Cameras Where You’ll Get a Ticket in New York

19 cameras are busting speeders on several roads including three highly traveled ones in Central New York this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Onondaga County.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations June 17 - June 22 in NY

Cattaraugus County

NY 17 Interstate 86 between Exits 25 & 26 in Olean

Chautauqua County

NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery

Erie County

NY Route 400 at Birchwood Avenue overpass in West Seneca

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Jefferson County

I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek

Livingston County

390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8

Monroe County

I-490 over Genesee River

Niagara County

I-190 at Exit 25A, in Lewiston

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Bridge

I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

I-481 just south of I-690 Eastbound ramp to I-481 Southbound

Orange County

I-84 Westbound between Exit 39 and Exit 32

Schenectady County

I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

Warren County

I-87 North & Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23

Westchester County

PK-907W Southbound Between Exit 14 and Exit 13

