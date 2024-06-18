19 Speed Cameras Where You’ll Get a Ticket in New York
19 cameras are busting speeders on several roads including three highly traveled ones in Central New York this week.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Cameras in CNY
Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Onondaga County.
If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.
I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.
Speed Cameras Locations June 17 - June 22 in NY
Cattaraugus County
NY 17 Interstate 86 between Exits 25 & 26 in Olean
Chautauqua County
NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery
Erie County
NY Route 400 at Birchwood Avenue overpass in West Seneca
Essex County
I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Jefferson County
I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek
Livingston County
390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8
Monroe County
I-490 over Genesee River
Niagara County
I-190 at Exit 25A, in Lewiston
Onondaga County
I-81 near South Bay Bridge
I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)
I-481 just south of I-690 Eastbound ramp to I-481 Southbound
Orange County
I-84 Westbound between Exit 39 and Exit 32
Schenectady County
I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Suffolk County
NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd
Warren County
I-87 North & Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23
Westchester County
PK-907W Southbound Between Exit 14 and Exit 13
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams