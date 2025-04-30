With the weather warming up, outdoor fun is officially back in downtown Utica.

1888 Biergarten in Utica is wasting no time. The popular hangout spot is reopening its outdoor Biergarten for the 2025 season starting Friday, May 3rd, and it's shaping up to be the go-to place this summer for fresh air, great drinks, and laid-back good times. It's Varick Street baby, are you ready?

What To Expect During The Summer At 1888 Biergarten

1888 Biergarten & Tavern 1888 Biergarten & Tavern loading...

While their indoor tavern stayed open throughout the winter, during the summer comes the return of their outdoor space. Guests can expect yard games like cornhole, darts, and giant Jenga, along with a rotating selection of craft beers. Seasonal brews, crowd favorites, and new creations will be flowing alongside a full menu packed with shareable bites and weekly food specials.

READ MORE: Taste And See Your Favorite Wines And Animals In Central New York

What Are The 2025 1888 Biergarten Hours?

1888 Biergarten & Tavern 1888 Biergarten & Tavern loading...

Open Wednesday through Saturday from 11AM to 8PM, 1888 Biergarten is a solid option.

Get our free mobile app

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Plan In Utica New York

1888 Biergarten & Tavern 1888 Biergarten & Tavern loading...

If you’re looking for something a little extra special, mark your calendars for Friday, May 10th, when the Biergarten is hosting a Mother’s Day celebration. Designed to pamper and relax, the event will include facials, massages, and even a permanent jewelry station. There will also be a limited-time food and drink menu featuring items like Starfruit Seltzer, UC Cream Ale, chicken salad croissants, and a refreshing summer salad with blueberry blonde vinaigrette. For updates and event details, follow @1888biergartenandtavern on social media.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State Residents of the Empire State have been cracking open these cold ones more than any others. Which beers are the highest-rated in all of New York state? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl