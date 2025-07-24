It might be time to start checking your lottery tickets a little more closely. Central New York is on fire with winners lately.

Where Central New York’s Winning Tickets Were Sold

Someone struck gold with a $17 million New York LOTTO ticket sold at Polge Wine and Liquors on West Seneca Turnpike. The winning numbers—6, 8, 22, 29, 37, and 50, with Bonus Number 11—matched perfectly. The odds of pulling that off? Astronomically small. But someone did it, and now they’re likely planning their dream vacation… or ten. But the hot streak doesn't stop there.

Just a few days earlier, another lucky player in Syracuse picked up a $29,668 Take 5 win at Maloney’s Superette on Stolp Avenue. What started as a quick pizza stop ended with a five-number match and a check big enough to completely erase someone’s credit card debt—or buy 5,000 slices of Maloney’s famous hand-tossed cheese pizza. Either way, that’s one unforgettable dinner.

Then, only three days after that, another Take 5 winner hit it big in the same city. This time with a ticket sold at the Wegmans on James Street. That prize? A cool $31,370. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 9, and 31, and you can bet people in Syracuse are double-checking their tickets (and their grocery receipts) right now.

Take 5: The Underrated Game That Keeps Paying Off

Take 5 might not get the headlines that Powerball or Mega Millions does, but the odds are a lot friendlier—and the wins are still life-changing. For just a buck, players pick five numbers between 1 and 39, and there are two drawings a day: one at 2:30PM and one at 10:30PM. The top prize floats based on the number of winners, and matching all five digits is no small feat.

If this streak keeps going, Syracuse and Central New York may need to rename itself “Luckyville.” Whether it's a slice of pizza, a run to the liquor store, or your weekly grocery store trip, it seems like Central New Yorkers are turning everyday errands into big paydays.

