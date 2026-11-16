Imagine Finally Hitting the Lottery... Then Having to Split It 15 Ways!

There are plenty of people who dream about matching all five lottery numbers, but imagine finally getting them right, celebrating that big win, and then finding out you're sharing the prize with 14 other people. Talk about a little bit of a buzzkill!

That's exactly what happened in Saturday night's New York Lottery TAKE 5 Evening drawing on November 14.

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. And apparently, quite a few people had the same idea when it came to picking their lucky numbers.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash Colorful numbered lottery balls tumbling inside a clear plastic mixing machine

Good News... And Not-So-Good News

Of the 15 winning tickets, 13 were sold in New York City and on Long Island, while the other two were sold in Erie County.

And here's where things get interesting. The prize pool for Saturday night's drawing was $32,587.50. Split among 15 winning tickets, that works out to just $2,172.50 apiece.

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Don't get me wrong, an extra $2,172.50 would certainly make for a nice surprise, especially just before the holidays. But if you've been playing the lottery, finally match all five numbers and start thinking about what you're going to do with your winnings, finding out there are 14 other winners might take a little of the excitement away.

You can find all the winning numbers at the New York Lottery website nylottery.ny.gov.