2025 has only just begun, and now they are taking our snacks away here in New York State.

Snacking is a prevalent habit among New York residents, with many indulging multiple times throughout the day. Nationally, adults average about 6.5 eating occasions daily, with snacks constituting approximately 26% of these instances. One holiday we take serious is National Potato Chip Day, which occurs each year in March. We have extra incentive to celebrate, thanks to an Upstate New York restaurant and a somewhat confusing tale.

The stories about the inventor of potato chips vary. Some say it was a chef named George "Crum" Speck. Others insist it was a cook named "Eliza." Everyone agrees that both worked for a well-known establishment called Moon's Lake House that opened in Saratoga Springs in the mid-1800s, burned to the ground FOUR times over the years, and came to an end in the early-1980s. Many believe that potato chips were kind of a mistake, and occurred only when a customer didn't care for his fried potatoes, because they were too thick and soggy. Either way New York is always involved in the convo.

What Snacks Are Leaving?

It’s unfortunately the time of year that everyone dreads: discontinuation time. Frito-Lay (makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and other snacks you love in the chip aisle) is making a list (and checking it twice) of all of the snacks they reportedly plan to cut in 2025. This not only affects New York State, but where you buy snacks nationwide.

Foodie website “Sporked” received some intel that these are 15 snacks foods that Frito-Lay is likely discontinuing this year. While we don’t have an exact date, sources say that big changes like this for Frito-Lay typically happen in January. Here's that list: