15 Magical Christmas Displays in New York to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

Credit - Tall Pines/Wild Center/WFOL

There's nothing quite like gathering with family and friends to soak in the magic of the holiday season.

From dazzling Christmas lights and stunning decorations to the cheerful sounds of seasonal music, New York transforms into a holiday paradise this time of year.

Neighborhoods come alive with festive displays, as front lawns and homes are decked out in a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and holiday cheer.

After admiring your local displays, why not venture out across the state? New York offers an array of enchanting Christmas attractions to explore

Credit - Juliana Malta/Unsplash
Animals, Colored Forest & Santa Claus

Stroll through forests illuminated by vibrant, synchronized lights, or visit parks filled with holiday decorations, adorable animals, and even Santa Claus himself.

Prefer to stay cozy? Several drive-thru light displays let you enjoy the beauty of the season from the warmth of your car.

Credit - Bryan Dickerson/Unsplash
15 Christmas Walk or Drive-Thru Displays

Whether you’re walking through a glittering wonderland or driving under glowing arches, here are 15 breathtaking Christmas light displays in New York to brighten your holiday spirit.

If you know of a walk or drive-thru holiday display that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

15 Walk & Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit

There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

 

