11 Roads With 14 Cameras Busting Speeders in New York

14 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in New York State this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations July 8 - July 13 in NY

Jefferson County

I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek

Monroe County

I-490 Westbound over Genesee River

I-390 Northbound Over Erie Canal south of 15A

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound Exit 37 to Exit 42

Schenectady County

I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

Warren County

I-87 Southbound over Upper Valley Farm Rd; North of Exit 26

Bronx

I-95 North & Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway

I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway at White Plains Road

