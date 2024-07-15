11 Roads With 14 Cameras Busting Speeders in New York
14 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in New York State this week.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations July 8 - July 13 in NY
Jefferson County
I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek
Monroe County
I-490 Westbound over Genesee River
I-390 Northbound Over Erie Canal south of 15A
Nassau County
I-495 Eastbound Exit 37 to Exit 42
Schenectady County
I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Suffolk County
NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd
I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
Warren County
I-87 Southbound over Upper Valley Farm Rd; North of Exit 26
Bronx
I-95 North & Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue
I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway
I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway at White Plains Road
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams