14 Foot Python That’s Illegal to Own in New York Discovered

Holy snake! A 14 foot python, which is illegal to own in New York State without a special license, was discovered on the side of the road.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers were called to a report of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford.

The officers arrived and observed the reptile curled up in a ball. A closer look revealed it to be deceased.

Illegal to Own a Python

The reticulated python which measures 14 feet in length was removed from the roadway. Environmental Conservation Officers appropriately disposed of the reptile that can not be legally owned as a pet in New York.

It is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York and they may only be possessed by holders of a Dangerous Animal License.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is continuing to investigate to find out who owned the python.

Legal Exotic Pets in New York

These reptiles may be illegal to have as a pet in New York but there are several other exotic animals you CAN legally own.

