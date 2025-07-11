Rite Aid's list of store closures keeps growing.

The company is is cutting even more locations, announcing a fifth round of store closures.

It started with a long list in May, followed by 21 more New York locations a few weeks later, then 24 more in early June—and just a week after that, another 20 were added to the chopping block.

READ MORE: Fourth Round of Closures for New York Rite Aid Stores

And now, this month, you can add 13 more to the list—bringing the total even higher as Rite Aid continues its wave of shut downs.

Get our free mobile app

Rite Aid Closing 100+ more stores Getty Images loading...

Prescription Transfers

As Rite Aid shutters more stores, prescriptions from the closing locations are being transferred to nearby pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens. This means most customers shouldn’t experience any interruptions in their medication service.

However, the closures have already led to layoffs, affecting many employees across the region. For some smaller towns or neighborhoods, these shutdowns may leave them without a convenient local pharmacy, making it harder for residents to access medications and healthcare products close to home.

Community members are encouraged to check with their local pharmacies to find out where their prescriptions will be transferred and to plan accordingly during this transition.

Credit - Brian Chase/Think Stock Credit - Brian Chase/Think Stock loading...

Latest New York Closures

180 Route 52, Carmel

534 Hudson Street, New York City

789 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo

2330 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda

82 Nugent Street, Southampton

2585 Main Street, Buffalo

159 Route 6, Mahopac

3350 North Road, Poughkeepsie

3636 Ransomville Road, Ransomville

23 Eastport Manor Road, Eastport

4018 Seneca Street West, Seneca

40 South Erie Street, Mayville

2401 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

READ MORE: Iconic New York Diner From Classic Movie Shutting Down After 76 Years

See the full list of the latest round of closures at msn.com.