Massive Illegally Owned Python Finds New Home at CNY Zoo

If you don't like snakes you may want to stop right now!

A massive one stretching more than 13 feet long was found in New York. It was someone's pet.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescued the 3 1/2-year-old Albino Burmese Python that weighed 80 pounds. The owner called for help after being overwhelmed by how quickly the snake grew.

Credit - Woodhaven Wildlife Center Credit - Woodhaven Wildlife Center loading...

Illegal to Own

Burmese pythons are classified as an animal dangerous to health or welfare and it's illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York without a special license.

A DEC officer rescued the python with the help of Woodhaven Wildlife Center and she now has a new home.

Credit - Woodhaven Wildlife Center Credit - Woodhaven Wildlife Center loading...

Python Finds New Home

The python is at Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome where the owners have lovingly named her "Mango".

"We are ready for the challenge of maintaining this awesome creature. Welcome to the Fort Rickey family Mango."

Plans are in the works to enlarge the pythons habitat at the zoo to suit her growing needs. You can see Mango in the snake enclosure next to the gift shop.

Python rescued and rehomed at Fort Rickey Credit - Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo loading...

Legal Exotic Pets in New York

These reptiles may be illegal to have as a pet in New York but there are several other exotic animals you CAN legally own.

Get our free mobile app

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

DEC Animal Rescues

This isn't the first snake or strange animal Environmental Conservation officers have been called to take care of.

Rangers spend most of their time rescuing hikers, kayakers, or any other outdoor enthusiast who may get into trouble in the wild. But they're often needed to deal with the wildlife too.

See all the craziness rangers deal with on a daily basis.