Someone Added a New Spooky Surprise to Syracuse's Legendary 13 Curves

Just when you thought the legend of Syracuse's 13 Curves couldn't get any creepier, somebody decided to add a little something extra for spooky season.

And honestly, whoever came up with this idea deserves a little credit for creativity.

If you've driven down Cedarvale Road in Syracuse, you probably know the stories surrounding the infamous 13 Curves. For years, people have shared tales of a ghostly woman in white who supposedly appears along the winding road, searching for her husband after a tragic wedding-night accident.

But this Halloween season, there's a new twist.

Someone has put up a white wedding guest, adding a little extra mystery to a road that already has plenty of spooky stories, and Dannae Isgar snapped a photo of it.

Dannae Isgar Dannae Isgar

A Perfect Fit for the 13 Curves Legend

Legend has it a newlywed couple died when their car went off the road sometime in the early 1900s. Since then, people have supposedly spotted a woman dressed in white wandering along the road, looking for her husband.

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The New York Folklore Society has even put up a historic marker signifying the legend.

READ MORE: Discover Why New York Is A Haven For Paranormal Enthusiasts

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Would You Take a Drive Down 13 Curves?

Central New York has no shortage of local legends, but the 13 Curves story is one that keeps coming back, especially around Halloween.

I'd love to know who came up with this year's spooky decoration and whether it was meant to play into the legend or just give passing drivers a little scare.

One thing's for sure: if you're heading through the 13 Curves this Halloween season, don't be surprised if you spot a wedding guest who definitely wasn't on the guest list.

And if you happen to see her after dark? Well, I'll let you decide whether she's just a decoration or something a little more mysterious.