112 of the Best Halloween Costumes in Central New York For 2023

Another Halloween has come and gone. The sugar rush is over and the costumes have been put away. But what was the most popular costume in Central New York this year? The answer may surprise you.

Despite the success of the movie, the top costume wasn't Ken and Barbie. Oh, there were a few but not as many as you'd think. Some went all out, box and all.

Taylor & Travis

The most popular costume wasn't Taylor Swift and Taylor Kelce either. Although there were a few, adults and children who imitated the famous couple everyone is talking about on and off the field.

Top Costume in CNY

This year's top costume was a lot less cheery and a little more creepy, which is more appropriate for Halloween.

The Adams Family and their daughter Wednesday were the most popular for 2023.

Best Makeup

Who needs store-bought costumes when you can create one creepy enough to scare anyone who crosses your path with makeup alone?

Most Creative

Then there are the crafty ones who create a costume with some cardboard, tape, and a little imagination.

Most Unique

The most unique costume ideas go to the Elf on a Shelf, complete with shelf, the cat and scratcher, and the Redneck couple.

112 of the Best Costumes

It was tough to narrow it down to the best of the best from the more than 400 costumes posted on our Facebook page but we managed to pick out the top 112.