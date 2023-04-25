11 of Best 100 Colleges in the Country Are in New York

When it comes to the best colleges and universities in the country, the usual 5 top the list - Princeton, Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and MIT. But there are a number of schools in New York among the top 100. 11 to be exact.

Cornell University in Ithaca New York is the 17th best in the country and the top school in New York. It was founded in 1865 and sits on a campus of 745 acres.

Notable alumni include U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author E.B. White, and Bill Nye, the "Science Guy."

Tuition And Fees: $63,200

Columbia University is just behind Cornell. The 18th-best school in the country and the second-best in New York was founded in 1754. Its campus in New York City is only 36 acres.

Alumni include first Supreme Court chief justice John Jay and former President Barack Obama.

Tuition And Fees: $65,524

New York University was founded in 1831 and is a true city school. It has no real campus borders. The students walk the streets of the Big Apple to get to and from class.

Directors Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee are NYU grads.

Tuition And Fees: $58,168

The University of Rochester was founded in 1850 and has a campus size of 707 acres. It's the 36th-best school in the country and fourth-best in the state.

Visual effects artist Michael Kanfer, who won an Academy Award for his work on the film "Titanic" is a University of Rochester alum.

Tuition And Fees: $61,678

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was founded in 1824. Its campus sits on 296 acres.

George W. G. Ferris, creator of the Ferris Wheel, Howard P. Isermann, inventor of sunscreen, and Myles Brand, former president of the NCAA are all RPI alums.

Tuition And Fees: $60,051

Syracuse University is the 6th best school in the state. It was founded in 1870 and has a campus that is spread over 721 acres.

Actor Jerry Stiller, former professional football player Donovan McNabb, and actress Vanessa Williams all graduated from SU.

Tuition And Fees: $60,135

Yeshiva University is a Jewish school that sits on 300 acres in New York City. There is also a campus in Israel where hundreds of students study.

Tuition And Fees: $48,800

Fordham University was founded in 1841. Its campus size is 125 acres.

Notable alumni include NBA sportscaster Mike Breen and former U.S. Postmaster General John E. Potter.

Tuition And Fees: $58,082

Stony Brook University (SUNY) is fairly new compared to a number of other schools. It was founded in 1957 and has a massive campus spread over 1,454 acres. Tuition rates are also considerably less than the schools higher on the list.

The first woman to be trained as an astronaut in the United States and a New York City meteorologist are among the notable alumni.

Tuition And Fees: $28,476(out-of-state) $10,556(in-state)

Binghamton University (SUNY) is also fairly new, being founded in 1946. It also has a large campus of 930 acres and lower tuition rates.

The co-creator and former executive producer of "The Daily Show," the man who wrote "Blazing Saddles," and Tony Kornheiser, an ESPN commentator all graduated from Binghamton University.

Tuition And Fees: $28,230(out-of-state) $10,390(in-state)

University at Buffalo (SUNY) was founded in 1846 and has a campus size of 1,350 acres. Its tuition is similar to Binghamton and Stony Brook

America's Most Wanted host John Walsh and Wolf Blitzer are among the famous alumni.

Tuition And Fees: $28,776(out-of-state) $10,856(in-state)

See the full list of the Best Colleges in New York at USNews.com.