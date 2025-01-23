100 Cats Living in One Room Rescued From Central New York Home

More than 100 cats and kittens were found living in unimaginable conditions, crammed into a single bedroom in a shocking hoarding situation in Central New York.

But out of this heartbreaking discovery comes a story of hope, compassion, and a community coming together to give these animals the second chance they deserve.

Madison County Home Overrun with Cats

Volunteers were called to the heartbreaking hoarding situation at a home in Madison County. Determined to make a difference, CNY Cat Coalition immediately jumped into action.

What started with a small, unfixed group of cats quickly spiraled out of control. Despite the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, "these cats are remarkably sweet, friendly, and desperate for attention and love."

While all the animals are dirty and hungry, they were not victims of abuse—a small silver lining in an otherwise tragic situation.

Wanderers' Rest Humane Association stepped in to take 20–30 of the cats. The CNY Cat Coalition is taking care of the rest.

Costly Journey Ahead

The journey ahead will be costly. "It’s estimated that nearly $10,000 will be needed to spay/neuter, vaccinate, and provide other necessary medical care for all of these cats."

Once all the cats and kittens, that are all under 2-3 years old are ready, they’ll be looking for new loving homes.

The CNY Cat Coalition says this case isn’t about passing judgment on how this situation came to be. "This is about helping these cats get the care, love, and bright futures they so desperately deserve."

You can email cnycc@outlook.com to inquire about adoption or about how you can donate toward their care.

