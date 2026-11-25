You Don't Have to Go to NYC for a Hallmark Christmas

There's something magical about New York City at Christmas. The Rockefeller Center tree, which is from West Edmeston this year, the decorations, the holiday windows, and all the hustle and bustle make the Big Apple a pretty special place this time of year.

It's one of those places everyone should experience at least once during the holidays.

But you don't have to fight the crowds to feel like you've stepped onto the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

There are several smaller towns across the Empire State that go all out for the holidays, complete with twinkling lights, decorated storefronts, charming downtowns, and plenty of Christmas spirit.

READ MORE: Famous Rockefeller Tree Coming From Central New York

READ MORE: Rockefeller Tree's Road Trip Hits a Bump Before the Big City

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10 New York Towns That Look Like a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway, a fun day trip, or somewhere to make new holiday memories with the family, these towns are worth checking out.

It's never too early to start making plans, especially if you're thinking about spending more than a day exploring.

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And who knows? You could end up with your own Hallmark Christmas moment. Just don't expect a handsome stranger to show up at the local tree lighting and fall in love with you before Christmas Eve.

Although stranger things have happened!