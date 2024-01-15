10 Most Dangerous Cities In The Empire State, 2 In Central New York

It comes as no surprise New York City has the worst violent crime rate in the state. What about cities outside the Big Apple? Where are the most dangerous places in the rest of the state? That answer may surprise you.

Travel Safe came up with the 10 most dangerous cities in the state and two in Central New York made the list.

10 Most Dangerous Towns in New York Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

10 Most Dangerous in 2022

Utica and Syracuse are no strangers to crime. Both cities made the most dangerous list in 2022. But Oneida was once among the most dangerous cities too, making the list the previous year. Check out the 10 most dangerous cities in 2022.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

25 Most Dangerous NY Counties

The County Crime Stats from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services came up with 25 counties with the highest violent crime rate, 4 were in Central New York for 2022.

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city, with the highest violent crime rates. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

The Division of Criminal Justice Services in New York calculates the overall crime rate each year by dividing the total number of Index crimes submitted by police agencies in each county by the county’s population from the U.S. Census Bureau and multiplying the result by 100,000.

Caught on Camera

With cameras everywhere, it's a least a little easier for the police to catch criminals nowadays. From phones and house cameras, there's always someone watching.

Check out the craziest things caught on cameras around Central New York.