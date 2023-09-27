Look inside Jon Stewart’s rustic $5 million NJ home/sanctuary

Before Jon Stewart was the mega famous Jon Stewart, I had the pleasure of interviewing him back in the mid '90s. It was somewhere after he bartended at Trenton’s famous City Gardens and before he hit it really big. He was just a young New Jersey comic then still shaping who he was to become.

All these years later, after reigning as king of satire and news commentary on “The Daily Show” until 2015, he now lives on a farm in Colts Neck he and his wife turned into a sanctuary for abused and neglected animals.

We’ll take a stroll through his home in a moment. But what’s Jon Stewart up to lately? He’s still quite active but on his terms, having been an outspoken advocate for 911 first responders who became ill and still making appearances. Just days ago he appeared with Fareed Zakaria on CNN discussing the possible indictment of Donald Trump.

If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t be turned off by his jokes in the first two minutes. Beginning about the two-minute mark he’ll say things you agree with, I guarantee it, things about hypocrisy and injustice and people’s disgust with this country and why Trump became so popular in the first place.

When he’s not working his magical sarcasm and insight on guest appearances, he and his wife Tracey tend to their farm and animal sanctuary they bought back in September 2016. It sits on Route 537 East in Colts Neck and it may surprise you how rustic it is for a guy worth over $100 million. The property itself was bought by the Stewarts for $4 million.

Here’s a look inside.

Actually, since they wanted this as a kind and charitable animal sanctuary, let’s start outside.

With 45 acres they have plenty of room to grow their sanctuary.

Lots of outbuildings for animal shelters.

You see the gorgeous well? This manor home was built in 1777.

The peace you’ll find here is amazing.

Now for the house itself. It has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and is 4,850 square feet.

Your view when you enter.

It was maintained in its former style, in keeping with its history.

Can’t you just see Trevor Noah and Craig Kilborn at the table? Maybe Lewis Black?

You wonder what jokes he’s still writing in this library.

I love that Jon and Tracey Stewart’s kitchen isn’t all that flashy.

A nice, cozy four-poster bed and way less haunted than the Lincoln bedroom!

