Widespread AT&T Outage Affecting Thousands of Users Across U.S.
A large-scale cellular outage is hampering service for thousands of users across the U.S. today.
AT&T Customers Hit Hardest By Outages
According to CNBC's numbers, more than 73,000 incidents of lost cellular service were reported at 8:15 a.m. ET this morning.
The outlet said the outage is mostly affecting AT&T cellular customers, including their ability to place 911 emergency calls.
AT&T confirmed the outage in a statement to Fox Business saying "some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them."
The company suggested using WI-Fi calling while the issue was being addressed.
How The Issue Is Affecting Verizon Customers
The widespread outage doesn't seem to be as much of an issue for Verizon users. The company told Fox Business its network was "operating normally."
READ MORE: Apple Wants You To Stop Putting Your Phone In Rice To Dry
Issues reported by Verizon cellular users were mostly contained to not being able to call or text those who use a different carrier.
T-Mobile had a similar response when contacted by CNBC. The company said any service outages being reported by T-Mobile users online are likely connected to not being able to reach AT&T customers.
