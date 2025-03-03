A troubled discount furniture chain has been selling off hundreds of store leases in recent weeks, but who exactly is buying them?

Big Lots Leases For Sale In 47 States

Big Lots came into 2025 already on the brink of closing down for good. But at the start of the year, the company was acquired out of bankruptcy at the last minute.

A portion of the stores and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. According to a recent report, the group plans to possibly keep around 200 Big Lots stores open with a possible revamp in some areas.

That move still left hundreds of stores where the discount retailer would be closing down. More than 500 stores across 47 states were put up for sale in late January.

What Is Moving Into Former Big Lots Stores

While one company has yet to come in and scoop up all of the former Big Lots leases, there are indications of at least one discount retailer who is looking to take advantage of the situation.

Olli's Bargain Outlet is a Pennsylvania-based close-out retailer who uses the slogan "good stuff cheap." Think of it as a mix of home goods, toys, food, books and more all at a heavily discounted price.

According to a report from Chain Store Age, Ollie's recently bought another 40 Big Lots seasons. This is on top of the 23 leases the chain purchased late last year.

Chain Store Age says Ollie's has a plan to accelerate its growth in 2025 with as many as 75 new store openings. Coming into the year, the chain had 568 stores spread across 31 states.

Here is a look at some other chains that are about to be just about everywhere you look:

