Walmart Terminates Discount Opportunity For Some Customers: Report

If you were hoping to save money at Walmart, you'll have one less way to do that moving forward.

The retail giant has made a change that will mean some customers will no longer receive the same discounts they've been getting for the past several years.

Walmart Changes In 2024

It's been a year of change for Walmart, with some efforts even dating back to the final months of 2023. That is when Walmart stores started getting facelifts to brighten up areas of the store while also providing shoppers with new experiences.

While the multi-year project continues, Walmart also is in the process of swapping out all of the paper price tags on its shelves in favor of digital displays. The tedious work of changing prices on items will be reduced as employees will now be able to make updates digitally.

These store updates are meant to improve the shopping experience for customers while also getting items to them more quickly in an effort to standout among Walmart's closest competitors.

For some customers, however, not every change may been seen as a positive step.

Walmart Eliminates Discounts For Some Customers

The latest change to hit Walmart is affecting some customers who have gotten used to receiving discounts on some items.

For several years, Walmart has partnered with credit card companies to offer up their own branded cards. Along with the cards came discounts on items that were exclusive to cardholders.

It's a fairly common practice in the retail world. Places like Target and Kohls have similar programs.

Until recently, the retailer worked with Capital One to offer the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard. Unfortunately, that card is now going away for good.

The Street reports card holders were initially told they would be able to keep their discounts when an announcement was made on May 24. Apparently, the agreement between the two companies has now ended.

Customers will be issued a Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card to replace their Walmart card.

Newsweek pointed toward the contentious past shared between Walmart and Capital One as one of the reasons the deal was ended.

"The moved come in light of a rocky history between the two co-brand partners, which started when Walmart sued Capital One in 2023 over issues of slow card replacement and payment processing issues," Newsweek reported.

The companies reached a settlement in June.

