What’s the Voter Registration Deadline for the 2024 General Election?
Every state has a different deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.
Some states even allow for same-day registration on Election Day. Of course, you'll want to make sure your home state is on the list before you head to the polls.
There's even one state that doesn't even register its voters.
READ MORE: Every State Where Alcohol Will Be Banned On Election Day
Here is a breakdown of each state's voter registration deadline for the 2024 general election. States that allow for same-day registration also are noted below.
Every State's Voter Registration Deadline For the 2024 General Election
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
35 Stunning Photos of the Best National Parks To View Fall Foliage
The National Park Service maintains a list of its recommended parks to view fall colors each year. Here are some of the best photos from each stop on their list.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll