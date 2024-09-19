What’s the Voter Registration Deadline for the 2024 General Election?

Every state has a different deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.

Some states even allow for same-day registration on Election Day. Of course, you'll want to make sure your home state is on the list before you head to the polls.

There's even one state that doesn't even register its voters.

READ MORE: Every State Where Alcohol Will Be Banned On Election Day

Here is a breakdown of each state's voter registration deadline for the 2024 general election. States that allow for same-day registration also are noted below.

Every State's Voter Registration Deadline For the 2024 General Election Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll