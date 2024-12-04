Popular Veggies From Walmart Recalled ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’

Some of the most basic vegetables found in fridges across the U.S. are being recalled after concerns of potential illness related to the products.

Vegetable Recall Includes Walmart Items

Food recalls are fairly common. In the last couple weeks alone we've seen more than 75 tons of ground beef recalled along with nearly 80,000 pounds of butter.

Recalls on produce are even more common given the wide range of origins and abbreviated shelf life.

But there may be reason to be a little bit more concerned about the most recent recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which includes several vegetables that are commonly purchased at big-name stores such as Walmart.

It all comes down to carrots.

What's Included In The Vegetable Recall?

Late last month, AllRecipes.com rounded up all of the recent recalls affecting families across the U.S. One of the most notable on the list was a brand of carrots linked to E. coli infections that caused nearly 40 illnesses, leading to 15 hospitalizations and even one death.

"Stores that carried the infected produce include Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Wegmans, and whole foods," the website reported.

Carrots in the produce section Canva loading...

The potentially contaminated carrots allegedly came from Grimmway Farms, who ended up recalling carrots sold under the brand names Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic and Good and Gather. A full list of carrots included in the initial recall is available on Grimmway's website.

"The recalled carrots should not be available for purchase in stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the company shared in a statement.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of it.

Updated Recall Includes Even More Vegetable Products

The FDA this week put the word out on yet another recall related to the Grimmway Farms carrots after it was allegedly discovered they had been used in a variety of mixed vegetable offerings.

READ MORE: Walmart Getting New Carts Because Of This Concerned Mom

According to the FDA, the following items are now included in the updated recall

Wild Harvest Organic Vegetable Medley UPC 71153551773

Marketside Organic Vegetable Medley UPC 681131179461 Vegetable Medley 32 oz. UPC 681131457378 Vegetable Medley 12 oz. UPC 681131328791 Stir Fry Medley UPC 681131457460

4Earth Farms Organic Vegetable Medley UPC 803944306999 Vegetable Medley UPC 803944307064

Grimmway Organic Whole Carrots (One-Pound Bag)



The products were sold at several stores including Walmarts in Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Florida. The FDA lists specifics regarding stores, locations and product dates on its website.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker