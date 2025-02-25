The Salary You Need to be Upper Middle Class in These Rich States

The cost of living keeps getting higher and higher, and with that, what it takes to be considered upper middle class in America continues to grow more out of reach.

Middle class is where most Americans land when it comes to income, but what exactly does that mean in this day and age?

What is considered middle class in 2025?

What it means to be considered middle class depends on several factors including your income, where you live, and the cost of living. A quick Google search reveals that in 2025, "middle class" is a household income between two-thirds and double the national median income ($50,000-$150,000.) Looking at it from a general perspective, it basically means that you can comfortably afford the basics and have a little room for extra spending. But, not enough extra to be considered upper class.

READ MORE | 10 Insanely High Paying Jobs That'll Earn You Six Figures

You can find out if you're considered middle class with Pew Research Center's calculator here.

Again, income status really depends on where you live. And if you look at some of the richest states in America, it's going to take a lot more dough to get to that upper middle class level.

GOBankingRates took a look at the five richest states in the United States, and the salary it would take to be upper class.

Income You Need to be Upper Middle Class in These Rich States Here's what you'd need to make to be considered upper middle class in the five richest states in America. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Basically if you're going to live in California, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii, or Massachusetts you'll need a bigger paycheck to live like most Americans.

READ MORE | Fast Food Chains with The Highest (and Lowest) Quality Burgers

Those may be the richest states, but every state has their town where the rich folk live. Here's a look at some of the richest towns in every state.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

If you're not looking to live the life of luxury or just care about making your money go further, these are the states for you.