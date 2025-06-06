A familiar name in women's apparel stores may now close as many as 180 locations before the end of 2025, more than three times what was initially forecasted for the year.

Torrid Will Reportedly Close Stores

When it comes to retailers specializing in apparel for women sizes 10 to 30, Torrid is one of the more readily found stores throughout the U.S., with more than 600 locations.

But that number is about to decrease.

Retail Dive is reporting that Torrid will close as many as 180 locations this year after experiencing sluggish sales in Q1. The total number of stores marked for closure represents 30% of Torrid's locations.

More Torrid Stores Closing Than Initially Expected

Just a few months ago, multiple outlets reported that Torrid would close nowhere near the 180 stores that are expected to be shuttered in 2025.

Chain Store Age reported in March that Torrid planned to close 40-50 stores before the end of 2025. The plan was unveiled during a recent earnings call for investors.

Documents provided from the call show the chain opened one store in the fourth quarter of 2024 while closing 22 locations.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom during the presentation. Torrid CEO Lisa Harper informed investors that the chain closed the year with "positive results."

The closings are part of Torrid's store "optimization" plan that also includes updating other locations. The chain has not yet revealed which stores will close and which ones will get a makeover.

