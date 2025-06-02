Texas Roadhouse’s Spinoff Sports Bar Concept Opening in These Cities Before End of 2025
Texas Roadhouse continues to expand throughout the U.S., but now they are also doing it with a completely separate spinoff restaurant brand.
What Is Texas Roadhouse's Spinoff Restaurant?
Texas Roadhouse is targeting a subset of its customers who are seeking more than just steaks and rolls with its spinoff restaurant brand, Bubba's 33.
Restaurant Business describes Bubba's 33 as a "sports bar chain" that applies the "Roadhouse playbook to burgers and pizza."
The chain's menu features a variety of gourmet burgers and pizzas, as well as some of the steak offerings typically found at Texas Roadhouse. Also like Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 prides itself on menu items being "scratch-made."
Inside the restaurant, customers will find the typical sports bar setup with walls of TVs playing game after game.
Where Is Bubba's 33 Opening Next?
Texas Roadhouse has started ramping opening Bubba's 33 restaurants throughout the U.S. The chain currently has around 40 locations.
New Bubba's 33 restaurants have already opened in 2025 in:
Arizona
- Tempe
Kentucky
- Fern Creek
Texas
- College Stations
USA Today says the chain is far from done with its rapid expansion this year. Additional Bubba's 33 locations are planned for:
Arizona
- Yuma
Indiana
- Fort Wayne
New Mexico
Albuquerque
North Carolina
- Jacksonville
These are just the locations that have been announced so far for 2025. There will likely be plenty more added in the next six months.
Where Is Texas Roadhouse Opening New Locations?
Fans of Texas Roadhouse can rest easy. The company is far from through expanding its flagship brand.
USA Today says Texas Roadhouse will reportedly open in these cities in 2025:
Alabama
- Athens
Arizona
- Tempe
Florida
- Champions Gate
- Trinity
- Kissimmee
Georgia
- Warner Robbins
- Kingsland
Illinois
- Gurnee
- Mattoon
Kentucky
- Fern Creek
Louisiana
- Ruston
Michigan
- Battle Creek
Missouri
- Branson
New Jersey
- Marlton
New Mexico
- Santa Fe
Ohio
- North Olmsted
Texas
- Kyle
- Eagle Pass
- Texas City
- College Station
- Avondale
- Magnolia
- New Braunfels
- Leander
Tennessee
- Antioch
Virginia
- Waynesboro
Texas Roadhouse is currently on target to have a total of 900 restaurants open before the end of 2025. Here are a few other Texas Roadhouse facts you might not know:
