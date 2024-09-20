Is your love for Mexican pizzas and chalupa only match by the love you have for your partner?

If so, it might be time to consider making it official with a Taco Bell wedding ceremony.

What Is A Taco Bell Wedding Ceremony?

There have been a few unofficial wedding ceremonies at Taco Bell over the years, but there is only one location where the restaurant has a wedding chapel inside.

The Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina is an over-the-top, two-story version of the fast food restaurant. It is Vegas after all.

As part of the locations design, an actual working wedding chapel was added on the second floor. There's a wedding archway where newlyweds can lookout over the Las Vegas strip after saying "I do."

Does Taco Bell Do Anything Special For The Wedding?

Taco Bell isn't entirely upfront with the price it charges for a wedding ceremony, as the cost likely depends on the time of day and demand for your time slot. They do, however, say what is provided to couple who sign on for the wedding package.

Taco Bell has a ton of exclusive wedding-themed merch that is only available at its chapel. There are sauce packet garters and bow ties. You can also get special champagne flutes since they serve alcohol at this location because, Vegas.

For food, your wedding party gets a Taco Party Pack and a Cinnabon Delights cake to celebrate the big day. There's enough room for up to 25 guests, so you might want to plan on getting some extra food.

Need a bouquet to toss? Taco Bell has you covered with a sauce packet bouquet that helps bring the entire theme together.

Here is a closer look at what it looks like to get married at Taco Bell.

