Taco Bell Pulling Several Menu Items at Some Locations in Coming Days

Get ready to say goodbye to some long-time Taco Bell menu items in the coming weeks.

The chain has announced it is officially dropping part of its usual offerings at some locations.

What Is Leaving Taco Bell's Menu?

Back in 2014, Taco Bell looked to diversify its menu while also attempting to compete with other chains such as McDonald's and Starbucks who had a stronghold on the fast food breakfast market.

According to a report from QSR magazine, Taco Bell's venture into breakfast food was successful out of the gate. Within two years, breakfast items accounted for 10% of all sales for the chain.

The breakfast hype at Taco Bell eventually died down before the restaurant tried to relaunch the menu in 2022 with commercials featuring Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. In the spots, Davidson would "apologize on behalf of Taco Bell for going too far with breakfast innovation."

Two years later, it now looks like Taco Bell is ready to move on from breakfast at some, but not all of its locations.

Which Taco Bell Locations Are Ending Breakfast?

The plan revealed in a report from USA Today calls for a "small minority" of franchise-owned Taco Bell locations to eliminate their breakfast menus. The company has yet to release a list of the exact locations that will no longer serve breakfast.

USA Today found that most of the locations dropping breakfast will do so by the end of October.

Signs about the menu change have already started going up at some locations. A not to customers posted on the video of a Taco Bell in Bloomington, Illinois reads "on 10/31/24 we're saying goodbye to breakfast at this location. You can still get your favorite Taco Bell breakfast – check out app or tacobell.com/food/breakfast to find out where."

Despite some locations moving on from their morning menu, USA Today reports Taco Bell is still very much "committed to breakfast." The move to eliminate breakfast was reportedly offered as an option to to franchises.

