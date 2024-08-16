The Eras Tour worked for Taylor Swift, why can't it work for one of the largest fast food restaurants in the U.S.?

Taco Bell has announced a new "nostalgic menu" that is bringing back discontinued items from different decades of the chain's existence.

What Is On Taco Bell's Nostalgic Menu?

Taco Bell's nostalgic menu will include five items, one for every decade of the restaurant's history.

"Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on comfort and value they're looking for," Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell chief marketing officer, said via press release.

The first Taco Bell was opened by Glen Bell (seriously, his last name was Bell) in Downey, California in 1962. Bell had previously run Bell's Drive-In and Taco Tia in San Bernardino,

To celebrate the 1960s, Taco Bell is bringing back its tostada. The company says it was a menu staple when Bell first opened his restaurant in 1962.

Tostada at Taco Bell Taco Bell press photo loading...

"It is comprised of a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and cheese, for $2.19," Taco Bell said in a press release.

Burritos started to gain popularity in the 1970s. To recognize this era, Taco Bell will offer the Green Burrito.

Green Burrito at Taco Bell Taco Bell Press Photo loading...

The burrito is filled with refried beans, onions, cheese and a green sauce made of tomatillos, green chili and jalapeños.

The 1980s saw the introduction of the Meximelt, a mix of three cheese, beef, and pico de gallo in a tortilla. That also has been announced as one of the nostalgic menu offerings.

Meximelt at Taco Bell Taco Bell Press Photo loading...

In honor of the 1990s, Taco Bell is bringing back the Beef Gordita Supreme for $2.99.

Gordita Supreme at Taco Bell Taco Bell Press Photo loading...

Finally, the 2000s' representation on the menu will be the Caramel Apple Empanada. The sweet treat is a dessert-style empanada filled with apples and a caramel filling.

Caramel Apple Empanada at Taco Bell Taco Bell Press Photo loading...

How To Find Taco Bell's Nostalgic Menu

Taco Bell says it has plans to offer the nostalgic menu items "nationwide later this year for a limited time and while supplies last."

If you can't wait until then, Taco Bell has already started testing the throwback menu offerings at select locations. You can currently take a trip back in time at three California Taco Bell restaurants.

Taco Bell has yet to announce an exact date for when the nostalgic menu will be available at all locations across the U.S.

