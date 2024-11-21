Stores That Will Be Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2024
Turkey Day is right around the casserole. Here are some of the big stores that are open, and closed, on Thanksgiving.
Our day of gluttony will be here before we know it. While many folks don't get too into Thanksgiving and go straight to thinking about Christmas, it's still a time to gather with family. And that, requires some planning and preparation to get all of those good foods together.
Some people plan ahead, do their grocery shopping, and have everything ready to go for the feast. Others, wait until the day-of to pickup last minute ingredients or grab that veggie tray from the local store. If you're the latter, you'll want to double check this list so you know where you can go if you need to pick up something up quick day-of.
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Lucky for us, many grocers will be open on Thanksgiving, but will have reduced hours.
Grocery Chains Open on Thanksgiving 2024
If you're not looking for groceries, but still need some things, some other big retailers will be open. We looked at lists from Good Housekeeping, RetailMeNot, TasteofHome, and Google to bring you this list.
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to hours vary.
- Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CVS: Mostly normal, check your location.
- Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
- Dollar Tree: Get any last-minute needs from the Dollar Tree from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., some hours may vary.
- Five Below: check your location for hours.
- Gordman's: Reduced hours, check your location.
- Old Navy: 3 p.m. through Black Friday.
- Rite Aid: Mostly normal, check your location.
- Sears: 6 p.m. open.
- Starbucks: hours vary, check your location.
- Walgreens: 24/7 Walgreens locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, while other Walgreens locations’ hours will vary by store.
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale’s
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- DICK'S Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Forever 21
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Hy-Vee
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowes
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- White House Black Market
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Didn't see the store you were looking for on the list? Let us know, and it's probably a good idea to give them a call just to be sure.
For the stores that weren't so popular and closed up shop, some cool things have taken their place in those big vacant buildings.
