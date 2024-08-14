Nearly every American's Social Security number may have been stolen and publicly posted on the internet according to reports this week.

So, now what do you do?

How Social Security Numbers Were Stolen

The incident happened months ago, but experts are just now understanding the scope of the potential damage.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a hacking group reportedly stole "personal records" from nearly 2.9 billion people that were stored by National Public Data. The system is used by employers and others who routinely perform background checks.

This week, however, it was revealed that Social Security numbers were not only part of the breach, but they also had been released mostly "for free on an online marketplace for stolen personal data."

What To Do If You Think Your Social Security Number Was Stolen

The Social Security Administration has outlined steps regarding how to take action if you believe your Social Security number has been compromised.

The SSA says you should contact them via SSA.gov if you believe someone is using your number for work purposes. An agent will review your earnings and cross reference them with any statements in the system.

You also can review your own statement at ssa.gov/myaccount.

If you are facing an identity theft issue from a stolen Social Security number incident, the SSA is unable to help you. Instead, you should report the incident to IdentityTheft.gov who will be able to best assist you. The agency will work with you to come up with a plan to address your specific issue.

Can You Just Get A New Social Security Number?

You can, but it's not exactly a quick and easy process. The SSA says it will give you a new Social Security number only is you take the above steps and can confirm someone else is still using your information.

You also might want to take your Social Security card out of your wallet, too.

The SSA also will not give you a new number just because you lost your card. You still have to prove someone else is misusing your original Social Security number.

