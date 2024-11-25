Discover Each State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Pie

It's a battle of the pies! See which states prefer which classic Thanksgiving pie.

Thanksgiving is almost here! As we get closer to the holiday, we start to think about all of the delicious foods we're going to devour. And no matter how full we are, we can always spare a little room for dessert.

It's safe to say that pies are a staple dessert of the holiday. The classic options include pumpkin, apple, and pecan. And depending on where you are in the U.S. will likely determine which one you'll be enjoying this week.

America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pies By State 2024

What's the most popular Thanksgiving pie?

Pumpkin was the clear winner across the U.S.

What's the least popular Thanksgiving pie?

Only four states chose pecan pie according to this list.

If you didn't like your state's choice, the good news is you can just get them all. After all, is there really such thing as too much pie?

Not only does each state have their own preferred pie choice, but they also have their own signature side dishes. Which is your favorite? Dig in below.

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state

It can get a little crazy around the holidays, especially with all of the prepping and cooking. Before you get too in a rush, take a look at the most forgotten Thanksgiving items from the grocery store and save yourself an extra trip.

7 Most Forgotten Thanksgiving Shopping List Items

