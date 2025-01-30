Do Any of These 6 Things and Immediately Get Kicked Out of Starbucks

Starbucks has its own code of conduct, and you better be ready to immediately leave if you violate it.

What Is The Starbucks Code Of Conduct?

Starbucks isn't some lawless coffee joint where you can get a fancy drink and a cake pop. No, they have rules!

You might not necessarily see it posted in a store, but Starbucks has a code of conduct for its customers.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming environment," the chain says on its website. "We expect everyone to treat one another with respect and follow our code of conduct."

Starbucks currently lists six things that customers should avoid doing if they do not wish to be asked to leave the store.

What Will Get You Kicked Out Of Starbucks

Starbucks employees are instructed to ask customers to leave when they violate the code of conduct. They also won't hesitate to call in local law enforcement.

Here are the six violations that will get you booted from Starbucks:

1. Misuse or disruptions of Starbucks space. As with most of the violations on the list, there is no concrete explanation of what constitutes "misuse" or a "disruption."

2. Discrimination or harassment. This one is pretty self-explanatory.

3. Violence or abusive/threatening language. Again, pretty standard for most chains.

4. Consuming outside alcohol. In case you were wondering, yes, there are some Starbucks locations that do serve alcohol. Some Starbucks Reserve stores are set up to also sell cocktails, wine and beer. It's just not BYOB.

5. Smoking, vaping or drug use. Maybe just get yourself an extra shot of espresso.

6. Panhandling. This isn't just for inside the store either. Starbucks makes it clear that its code of conduct applies to its "cafes, patios and restrooms."

The specific mention of "restrooms" in the policy is notable as Starbucks policy states they are for "use by customers and partners."

The chain recently reversed course on a policy that made its bathrooms open to anyone. Now, a purchase needs to be made in order to use Starbucks restrooms.

