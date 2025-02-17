If you're tired of the snow, the cold and just being downright miserable while being stuck inside, there might be some hope in the coming months.

The latest predictions show much of the country may be in for warmer than average temperatures this spring. But that doesn't necessarily mean sunny days are ahead.

Woman with umbrella in the wind Getty Images loading...

Expect Winter Weather On Into Spring

Before we get into the good news, let's first talk about where the weather will likely not be so pleasant this spring.

While the actual spring begins on March 20, the meteorological spring actually starts on March 1. Several outlets have already started putting out their long-range forecasts.

According to AccuWeather, a good portion of the U.S. will still feel like winter well after the calendar turns to March.

"The first weeks of spring may feel more like winter across the northern half of the United States as there is a turbulent transition between the seasons," AccuWeather said in its forecast.

Region Most Likely Affected By These Conditions: Pacific Northwest

Dangerous Tornado on the Plains Getty Images loading...

Severe Weather Forecast To Watch

For some parts of the U.S., spring means severe storms ripping through the area. But spring 2025 has the potential to pair those severe storms with already wetter-than-normal conditions.

The 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac predicts more frequent thunderstorms in some regions. The severity will range from damaging winds with hail to possible tornadoes.

AccuWeather targets April and May as the most likely time for tornadoes this spring, but doesn't rule out the chance of one forming in March.

Regions Most Likely Affected By These Conditions: Deep South, Plains

Dirt trail at Folsom Lake Getty Images loading...

Where Above Average Temperatures Are Expected

What we have all been waiting for, the area of the country where warmer-than-average temperatures will take hold.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, most of the U.S. will see warmer-than-normal temperatures this spring. It did single out southern Florida and the western Ohio Valley as two places where the temperatures will be closer to normal.

Unfortunately, in parts of the Southwest, warmer-than-normal temperatures will be cause for concern this spring. States in this area will see some of the warmest spring temps coupled with ongoing drought conditions.

Region Most Likely Affected By These Conditions: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas)

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...