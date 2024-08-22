Sphen, Half of Adorable Gay Penguin Couple, Dead at 11

A love story that captivated multiple continents has come to a sad end as Sphen the penguin has died at age 11.

Sphen was one half of what the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium called "the penguin power couple" along with his partner, Magic. The penguins made their home at the aquarium in recent years.

The two became known across the world in 2018 for their same-sex relationship. They would go on to foster two chicks in what the Australian Broadcasting Company called an "Australian first."

"Sphen and Magic are more than just a beautiful love story – their impact around the world as a symbol of equality is immeasurable," Sea Life shared on its website.

Since their rise to fame, Sphen and Magic have been featured in publications and documentaries across the globe. There was even a Mardi Gras float inspired by them in 2021.

Sphen died just short of his 12th birthday. Sea Life said the average life span for a gentoo penguin is around 12-13 years.

Outpouring Of Support From Fans And Penguins

The Sea Life website has been flooded with tributes from fans following the announcement of Sphen's passing.

"Thank you Sphen and Magic or showing the world love naturally comes in many forms," Miriam wrote. "Our hearts ache for Magic."

Another heartbroken fan, Stephanie, said she had been following Sphen and Magic's love story since the beginning.

"He touched the hearts of so many, including mine," she posted on Sea Life's website. "I have followed his journey with Magic since the start. The story of Sphen and Magic really highlight the importance of conservation."

But the sadness surrounding Sphen's death isn't limited to humans who had fallen in love with the penguin and his partner.

The Australian Broadcasting Company was told by Sea Life representatives the rest of the penguin colony started "singing in honor of the celebrity penguin's life."

"The team took Magic to see Sphen's body to help the penguin understand that his partner would not return," ABC reported. "A spokesperson said Magic 'immediately started singing, which was beautifully reciprocated by the colony.'"

