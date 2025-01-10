The Smallest Cities In All 50 States: Ghost Towns, Bars and Magnificent Views

The smallest cities in the U.S. aren't all rundown communities void of residents, businesses or even stoplights.

In some cases, they are small towns set among picturesque landscape. Others might even be just on the edge of a much larger city that has everything its residents could ever need.

Of course there are a few where you might see those cartoonish tumbleweeds rolling through town, too.

From cities with populations over 1,000 to those that actually have a population of 0, here are the smallest cities in each of the 50 states according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Smallest Towns In All 50 States From towns with more than 1,000 residents to places that have absolutely no one living there, here is the smallest town in each state according to 2023 census data. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll