No More Skype Calls: Service Shutting Down For Good

Prepare for a future without Skype calls.

The once-popular video call service is shutting down, nearly five years after the height of its popularity during the pandemic.

Why Is Skype Going Away?

It seems not all that long ago the world was heavily relying on Skype to while working remotely or even just to connect with family members during COVID-related lockdowns.

While there were plenty of other video call options during that time, Skype seemed to be the one most often mentioned in the conversations.

Woman on a Skype call in an office Canva loading...

But that likely won't be the case for much longer. Skype owner Microsoft announced this week that it would move on from the tool to "streamline" its free communication options.

What Is Replacing Skype?

Skype will officially no longer exist starting May 5. At this time, Microsoft is pushing users to start using its Teams program as a replacement.

"Over the coming days, we will roll out the ability for Skype users to sign into Teams (free) on any supported device using their Skype credentials–starting today with those who are part of both the Teams and Skype Insider program," Microsoft said in its announcement.

Both Teams and Skype users will be able to communicate with each other during the transition period.

headset used for skype call Getty Images loading...

Current Skype subscription users will be able to continue to use the platform up until their next renewal date.

Skype originally launched in 2003. Skype Technologies became a subsidiary of Microsoft in 2011 as part of a massive $8.5 million deal.

