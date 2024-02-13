These Adorable Highland Cattle are the Vibe We Need for 2024 (Photos)
Long hair, don't care.
That's the vibe given from the seemingly carless Highland cattle. For those unfamiliar with the Scottish breed, they regularly have shaggy hear that often swoops down over their eyes.
Highland cattle may seem totally chill, but life hasn't always been easy.
"The Highland breed has lived for centuries in the remote Scottish Highlands," The American Highland Cattle Association says. "The extremely harsh conditions created a process of natural selection, where only the fittest and most adaptable animals carry on the breed."
Today, the Highland Cattle Society is dedicated to "protecting and preserving the heritage of this world-famous breed."
The Scotland-based society, which was founded in 1884, continues to have its annual Spring Show and Sale bringing crowds of people to see Highland cattle compete for top prizes.
Here are some of the best photos from the 133rd Annual Spring Show and Sale held Feb. 12 in Oban, Scotland.
LOOK: Adorable Highland Cattle Strut Their Stuff During Annual Spring Show
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
