How to Watch Rarely Seen Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

A rare ring of fire solar eclipse is set to takeover the sky in parts of North and South America on Oct. 14.

Here's when and where you might be able to catch glimpse of this unique eclipse that scientists say won't happen again until 2046.

What Is The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse?

The "ring of fire" name comes from the visual provided by this particular eclipse. According to Space.com, "the path of the eclipse is the moon's antumbra, where the moon appears completely within the sun's disk."

This creates a dark circle with a bright light on its outer edge that gives off an effect that looks like a ring of fire.

When And Where To Watch The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse

According to a CNN article, the ring of fire solar eclipse is scheduled to begin in the U.S. at 12:13 p.m. EST on Oct. 14. and wrap up around 1:03 p.m.

The eclipse will "pass from the Oregon coast to Texas' Gulf Coast appearing in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas. The lunar shadow will also be visible in parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona."

Outside of the U.S., the eclipse will be visible over parts of Mexico, Belize Honduras, Panama, Columbia and Brazil.

How To Stream The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse

For those outside of the path of the ring of fire solar eclipse who would like to view this rare occurrence, NASA has announced it will have a live stream on Oct. 14.

The live stream will show the eclipse as it passes over parts of the Texas and New Mexico.



Of course, all of this is dependent on clear skies when it is time for the eclipse to make its grand entrance. The eclipse will still affect nature, however, even if it is not entirely visible.

NASA says "even with cloud cover, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable to human animals as well as the four-footed ones and the flying ones. Birds go to roost, bees return to the hive and even turtles come out of ponds."

