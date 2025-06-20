20 Popular Retail Chains That Have Shuttered Stores in 2025

Some well-known retail chains have already whittled down their total number of stores this year.

Types Of Chains Hit Hardest In 2025

From the looks of the list below, there is no one type of retailer that is safe from the closings.

When it comes to clothing stores, heavy-hitters like JCPenney's, Kohl's and Macy's have shuttered stores. Others in that sector have closed every location for good.

Stores that focus on specific lines, such as automotive and electronics, have been affected for a variety of reasons.

Why So Many Stores Are Closing

The reason behind so many store closings depends on the type of store.

For department stores, increased competition from fast fashion online retailers like Shein and Temu has taken a toll.

For Advance Auto Parts, the move to begin closing more than 500 locations was part of the company's "strategic plan" to turn things around.

Here is a look at some of the big-name retail stores that have already closed locations this year.

