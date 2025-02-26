As rising egg costs continue across the U.S., some big-name restaurant chains have started charging extra during breakfast.

At least two nationwide chains have already added egg surcharges to offset costs while others want you to know that will likely never happen at their restaurants.

Latest Restaurant Charge Extra For Eggs

Even if you haven't bought a dozen eggs at the grocery store in recent months, you probably already know about their skyrocketing prices. The cost of eggs dominated headlines well before last November's election and on into the opening months of 2025.

In January, for example, the average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs reached an all-time high of $4.95 as bird flu continued to wreck havoc. The rest of February likely won't be much better.

Some restaurants have instituted an egg surcharge as a way to pass the rising cost of eggs on to their customers.

This week, Denny's became the latest chain to announce a temporary egg surcharge. According to USA Today, the amount of the surcharge will vary by market and restaurant.

Denny's currently has more than 1,300 locations throughout the U.S.

Earlier this month, Waffle House announced it also would have a temporary surcharge of 50 cents per egg.

Which Restaurant Chains Say They Won't Charge Extra For Eggs?

While chains like Denny's and Waffle House are rolling out their temporary egg surcharges, other restaurants are letting it be known they have no plans to pass on the cost to customers.

Cracker Barrel was quick to say it would not have an egg surcharge not even a day after competitor Waffle House made its announcement.

"A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that," a Cracker Barrel spokesperson allegedly told Today.com.

McDonald's announced this week that it also would refrain from instituting an egg surcharge.

Michael Gonda, McDonald's chief impact officer, hopped on LinkedIn on Tuesday where he pushed back against egg surcharges while announcing the chain's latest breakfast promotions.

"Important side note: unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON'T see McDonald's USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S.," Gonda shared.

