The Secret You Need to Know About Reheating McDonald’s Burgers

There may be an easy way to perfectly reheat your leftover McDonald's burger after all.

Should You Reheat McDonald's Burgers?

It happened again, didn't it? Your kid wanted a Happy Meal, but then chose to play with the toy instead of eating leaving you with a barely-touched burger and fries to take home.

Should you just throw it in the trash and leave?

Surprisingly there may be an ideal way to reheat that McDonald's cheeseburger in the microwave without creating a soggy mess on a crumbling bun.

Woman wondering if she should reheat a big mac

How To Reheat A McDonald's Burger

According to Daily Meal, the secret to a perfectly reheated McDonald's burger is how you wrap it before putting it into the microwave. The outlet recently tested several methods for reheating burgers.

Daily Meal suggests these steps for reheating McDonald's burgers:

Remove any vegetable toppings such as lettuce or pickles Wrap the burger in either paper towel or parchment much like it was originally wrapped at the restaurant Microwave on high for 30 seconds

That's all you have to do to bring that old burger back to life.

Can You Reheat A McDonald's Burger In Its Original Wrapper?

You may have noticed the instructions call for using something other than the original wrapper from McDonald's when reheating your burger.

Hand holding a McDonald's burger in a wrapper

According to Food Republic, the wrappers were once known to contain PFAS, which are also called "forever chemicals." These chemicals were linked to some cancers and other serious conditions.

The website said the Food and Drug Administration worked with manufacturers in recent years to eliminate PFAS from all paper food wrappers making them safe to put in the microwave.

But this is just for the U.S. Daily Meal still cautions against putting the burger wrappers in the microwave when reheating McDonald's in other countries.

