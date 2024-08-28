What is Rabbit Fever and Why is it Becoming an Issue in The U.S.?

The name "rabbit fever" may sound adorable, but it is actually a rather serious issue sweeping across the U.S.

What Is Rabbit Fever?

Rabbit fever is technically known as a disease called tularemia. The CDC says it is typically caused by bacteria found in small animals such as rodents and rabbits.

Even if you've never handled a rabbit, you're still very much at risk of getting rabbit fever. According to the CDC, the disease can be spread through insect bites, consuming contaminated water or food, or inhaling bacteria that is hanging around in the air.

The symptoms that come along with rabbit fever are not pleasant. They include:

Skin ulcers

Swollen lymph glands

Inflamed eyes

Sore throat

Mouth sores

Diarrhea

Pneumonia

That's just if you get it from get it via bug bite. Inhaling the bacteria also brings along the chance of a fever and muscle pains.

Where Is Rabbit Fever Prevalent In The U.S.?

The CDC has described rabbit fever as a "rural disease." Sadly, that doesn't mean it has been limited to less populated areas. To date, rabbit fever has been discovered in every U.S. state with the exception of Hawaii.

The most recent hot spot for rabbit fever cases has been in Central Illinois. Champaign-based WCIA reported this week that the Wildlife Medical Clinic at the University of Illinois has released data showing an increase in rabbit fever cases.

"Clinic officials urge pet owners to keep pets away from sick, injured or dead wildlife," WCIA said in its report. "Additionally, they remind people to wear protective equipment like gloves, eye protection and an N95 mask if possible, for removing injured animals."

Guidance from the CDC says local health departments should be notified immediately if there is confirmation of rabbit fever.

